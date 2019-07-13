NPP outlines guidelines for parliamentary primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has outlined guidelines and modalities for the conduct of the party’s parliamentary primaries, ahead of the 2020 Parliamentary Elections.

This is according to a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the timetable, the party would open nominations from July 20, and close on August 3, 2019 , while elections would be conducted on September 28, 2019 simultaneously across the country.

The statement added that aspiring parliamentary candidates are to procure nomination forms after the payment of non-refundable application fee of GH¢ 2,000.00 and filing fee GH¢ 20,000.00

According to the statement, a rebate of 50 per cent on filing fees has been provided, to encourage more women, the youth and the physically challenged.

“This means they will be required to pay a nonrefundable filing fee of GH¢10,000.00,” the statement said.

The statement urged candidates to submit nomination forms to the Constituency Parliamentary Elections Committee for endorsement and certification, and then to the Regional Secretariat for endorsement and certification.

“Should an aspirant suffer any obstruction in the final filing process at the constituency level, he or she may file at the Regional Secretariat or National Secretariat at the office of the General Secretary.

The statement added that vetting of aspirants would take place from August 10 to August 15, 2019.

The statement added that any delegate who intended to appoint a proxy, should apply to the National Secretariat two weeks before the conduct of the parliamentary primaries.

The statement warned that any aspirant who flouts any of the guidelines and modalities or conducts him/herself in a manner that would bring the party’s name into disrepute, would be deemed to have breached Article 4(7) of the NPP constitution and would, accordingly, be sanctioned which included being disqualified from contesting in the primaries.

Source: GNA