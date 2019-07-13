MoH extends deadline for recruitment of nurses

The Ministry of Health says it has extended the deadline for the recruitment of private and public trained nurses, who completed their training from 2012 to 2016 from accredited health training institutions to July 16.

A press release signed by Nana Kwamena Adjei-Mensah, MOH Chief Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, explained that the extension was to enable health professionals who were yet to go online to select agencies of their choice, do so.

The release also added that applicants do not need to submit printed copies of their forms to the agencies, because the agencies already have access to the hard copies provided during the registration.

Applicants are also asked to add their email addresses and telephone phone numbers to enable the agencies reach them.

Source: GNA