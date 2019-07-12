Court remands NAM 1 in BNI custody

An Accra Circuit Court on Friday remanded Nana Appiah Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, a gold dealership company popularly known as NAM 1 in BNI custody to reappear in court on July 26.

NAM 1 was brought to court by officials of BNI in the early hours of Friday, July 12 with heavy police presence.

The Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akwele Quaye remanded the accused person, whose plea was not taken and the charge sheet also not read.

The accused person was, however, represented in court by Mr Kwame Akuffo and his legal team.

The charge sheet obtained by the Ghana News Agency which was signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Asare, indicated that in October of 2018, the Police CID received petitions from 16,000 complainants to the effect that the second suspect (Brew Marketing Consult) made a representation through its officers NAM 1, Benedicta and Rose to the public.

It said it was to make complainants to deposit money for a fixed period or payable at call with interest under the pretext of purchasing gold from Brew Marketing Consult to be traded in by Menzgold, accrued monthly interest of 10 per cent.

The charge sheet indicated that upon such representation, the complainants deposited various sums of monies to the tune of GH¢1.68 billion.

It said complaints were lodged and the police were investigating the matter, but NAM 1, Benedicta and Rose absconded and their offices and residence were found locked up.

It also said a warrant of arrest was issued for the arrest of NAM 1, Benedicta and Rose.

On Thursday July 11, NAM 1 arrived at the Kotoka International Airport, after months of detention in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and was arrested by the police, meanwhile investigations are ongoing.

The embattled CEO is on trial for two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without licence, contrary to sections 20 (1) and 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

Two of his companies; Brew Marketing Consult and Menzgold Ghana Limited represented by him, have each been charged with abetment and defrauding by false pretence, contrary to sections 20 (1) and 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The two companies have also been charged with carrying out a deposit-taking business without licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of Act 930.

Also facing the law are his sister and his wife, Benedicta Appiah and Rose Tetteh, who have been charged with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence contrary to sections 20 (1) and 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of Act 930.

However, the two women are at large.

Source: GNA