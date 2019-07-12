Chiefs of new regions remain members of House of Chiefs of former regions

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs has called on chiefs of newly created regions to hold on to membership of the House of Chiefs in the various regions they were carved from.

He said the National House was working to provide Houses for the new regions and asked the regional houses to “accommodate” them until new Houses of Chiefs were established.

Togbe Afede made the call after Mr Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta House of Chiefs, at a meeting of the House, alleged that some members had refused to corporate with Houses of Chiefs in their former regions.

The Registrar read out a letter by the Ministry of Chieftaincy directing registrars to “assume additional responsibilities for the additional regions created out of the previous regions” they were in charge of.

“The Registrars as herein indicated shall be responsible in addition to their duties for the regions indicated against their titles,” the letter dated April 29, 2019 and signed by Mr Benjamin Afful, Chief Director of the Ministry stated.

Togbe Afede said “it is so sad that people can be inciting chiefs not to have anything to do with the Volta Region and the House of Chiefs. It is unbelievable. Let us respect whatever can be done in this transitional phase until you have your regional houses established.

“We at the national house are doing so much to accommodate your interest, which is why we are saying that you can’t be without a region, so continue to function under existing regions. So why the incitement… when have we become enemies? It’s so sad…Let us not do this to ourselves, please.

“Let us take note that until Oti Regional House is established, you cannot come to the National house without passing through the Volta House of Chiefs.

“So please let us corporate and let us exercise circumspection to ensure that we can always remain a peaceful nation and happy neighbours,” he stated.

Togbe Afede said the National House was far advanced with innovations including identity cards for Chiefs, and a website to project the chieftaincy institution to the world.

He therefore called on chiefs to expand their network and work towards rapid development of their areas.

Togbe Afede gave assurance that the National House was on course with the amendment of the Legislative Instrument to ensure chiefs maintained their powers of summons.

Source: GNA