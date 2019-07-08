Past records do not matter – Coach Appiah

James Kwesi Appiah, Head Coach of the Senior National team, the Black Stars has said past records between Ghana and Tunisia, will not be a deciding factor in the round of 16 clash, between the two sides to be played today, Monday July 8, at the Ismailia Stadium.

He said past victories over Tunisia in previous AFCON would not be a guarantee for another victory, but rather, hard work and dedication.

Appiah who made this known at Ismailia in a pre-match conference, said Ghana is preparing well for the all-important 1/16th clash against the North Africans and was confident his team would not let him down.

“It is true we have had good results over our opponents in our past meetings, but modern football has gone past previous glories. I have always said and maintained that there are no minnows in this modern game of football, each country that has qualified to this stage deserve to be here and we have to treat each opponent with the maximum respect,” he said.

“Though we are poised to have good results against them again, the scenarios have always been different but I have so much trust and believe in my team heading into this game and I am sure they would give Ghanaians something to smile about” he added.

Ghana takes on the Cartage Eagles of Tunisia at the Ismailia Sports Stadium today, July 8, 2019.

Both countries have met on 17 occasions with Ghana winning 10 of those games, while Tunisia were winners of four of the matches and three, ending in a stalemate.

Source: GNA