Osu castle to be converted into a museum of leadership and governance – Tourism Minister

Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, says the Osu Castle would soon be converted into a museum of leadership and governance.

She said the castle would soon see significant developments as partners were coming on board to make it more attractive to local and international tourists to help generate income.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi was speaking during a familiarization tour of some tourist facilities in Accra to assess their conditions ahead of PANAFEST and Emancipation Day celebrations and The Year of Return.

The minister visited the Kwame Nkrumah Museum, the Osu Castle and the Dubois Centre.

She said it was important to keep these sites in shape as most tourists, who visit Ghana during these periods, would like to visit such places.

She said it was paramount for tourists to have good impressions about the country’s sites so they could go back with good reports in order to drive in more tourists.

“These are the reasons why we have to take critical look at these facilities and whatever has to be done must be done immediately,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi said there were certain issues in the industry that require legal action, and she was working on finalizing certain recommendations that were made by cabinet in the Creative Arts bill so it could be resubmitted for approval and passed into law.

She said there was a need to focus more on the arts and culture because of its potential to drive tourists into the country.

“The issue of copyright in the creative arts industry impinges on the revenue that artists generate. We are working to comprehensively deal with that to ensure that artists, generate the revenue from their work.”

She called on managers of the facilities to ensure the sites were always in good shape and assured them of the ministry’s support to achieve the best.

Source: GNA