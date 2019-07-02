CPP opens nominations for election of party officials   

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has opened nominations for positions within the party, to be held in the 16 regions of the country from Monday, July 1 to July 8.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, urged citizens and members of the Party to treat the exercise with all seriousness towards the rebuilding process of the Conscientious People’s Platform.

“We have done it before and we can do it again. We must work at redeeming our ideas which are half-heartedly ill-copied through this Fourth Republican dispensation – of Care, Progress and Peace for all,” the release CPP stated.

The positions include, Regional Chairman, First Vice Chairman, Second Vice Chairman, Third Vice Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Organizer, Women Organizer, Youth Organizer and Education Secretary. According to the release, forms are available in all regional offices.

According to the party, nomination fee for the position of a Chairperson, is GHC 3,500.00, while GHC 2,500.00 for Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer positions and GHC 2,000.00 for Organizer, Women Organizer, Youth Organizer and Education Secretary positions.

The party’s timetable indicates that, aspirants would be vetted between July 11 and July 18.

Elections, according to the release, would be held in cohorts of four zones. These are, Zone one, July 25 in the Upper East, Upper West, North East and Northern regions. Zone Two, August 1 in the Savannah, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Oti regions. Zone three, August 8 in the Western, Western North, Central and Eastern regions. Zone Four, August 15 in the Volta, Greater Accra, and Ashanti regions.

According to the CPP, officials have also been assigned to the zones. These are, S. G. Etroo and E.K Ogborjor for Zone one, N. A Bashiru and Alhaji Tijani for Zone two, Aisha Futa and J. B. Daniels for Zone three and Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim for Zone four.

The release said the CPP would rally the hearts and minds of Ghanaians dissatisfied with the duopoly of sameness since 1993, by joining forces to show a difference in serving the people of Ghana.

It also said the party regarded leadership as service to God and humankind and not abuse, debauchery or self-gloating.

“To change the power structure, mobilisation and allocation of resources, the CPP will lead to completely change the Constitution of 1992 which constitutes the foundation to the deceptive life Ghana is leading, particularly in governance,” the release said.

Source: GNA