Operation Vanguard arrests 85 suspected illegal miners in Eastern Region

Operation Vanguard Personnel in the Eastern Region in an operation conducted between 3:00am and 6:00am on Saturday has resulted in the arrest of 85 suspected illegal miners.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

The statement said, the galamseyers, who were operating within the general area of Abomosu in the Atiwa West District were made up of 83 locals, a Nigerien and an Ivorian.

It added that the suspects were currently in the custody of civil police.

The statement said in other operations conducted within the past week, the Taskforce arrested two locals suspected of galamsey in the Amansie West District.

“Additionally, five excavators, two motorbikes and four Water pumping machines were also seized and some 22 Changfans were also destroyed”, the statement added.

Source: GNA