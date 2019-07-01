Introduction of reusable pads improves female class attendance

Madam Mabel Baidoo, a teacher and a Girl Child Coordinator of the Jameso Nkwanta Cluster of Schools says the introduction of reusable pads has boosted the attendance of female students.

According to her, most female students often miss out on attending class during the menstrual periods as they were unable to afford sanitary pads.

She said the invention of the hand-made ”Ahotor pads” by World Vision Ghana had help salvaged the situation and menstrual hygiene had improved since its inception at the start of the year.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Diaso in the Central Region, Madam Baidoo said, teachers through the support of World Vision Ghana had received training on the sowing and usage.

“We have enlightened our students on the best practices during menstruation periods and this is yielding impressive results,” she said.

Miss Abigail Ackah, a student of the school mentioned how helpful the pad had been especially as her parents were unable to afford pads adding that she feels comfortable in class during her menstrual days.

”Before the introduction of the Ahortor pads, we used toilet rolls, which left us stained most at times and unable to attend classes, but the ”Ahotor Pads” have improved our menstrual hygiene and I am grateful to WVG for this timely intervention,” she said.

Mr Irvine Aboakye, Area Programme Manager at WVG Office in Diaso, told the GNA that the invention of reused pads have been largely successful with no side effect recorded so far.

He said the invention of the reused passed had been deemed safe by many NGO across the globe and had been successful in most regions in Africa.

The WVG office in Diaso has so far spent GH¢20,150 since the programme begun early in the year with over 3000 girls being beneficiaries.

Source: GNA