NDC debunks calls for Ofosu Ampofo’s resignation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has debunked reports in the media of a group demanding the resignation of Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the party.

A statement issued and signed by Mr. Kobina Ade-Coker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Regional Chairpersons of the party, condemned the particular media report about the group’s request.

It said the National Chairman of the party would serve his full term of office as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

“At a meeting of NDC Regional Chairmen held in Accra today, our attention was drawn to a publication on Ghanaweb titled; Ofosu-Ampofo must Resign – NDC Group, which the publication is attributed to a calling itself NDC Action Group”, which is unknown to the NDC, per our constitution and structures,” the statement said.

The statement further called on party members and supporters to stay calm and united in the face of the “intimidation and harassment” the National Chairman was going through and urged them to remain focused and vigilant in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Source: GNA