World Bank appoints Pierre Laporte new Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone

The World Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Pierre Frank Laporte as the Bank’s new Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Laporte was the Country Director of Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo and Cote d’lvoire from 2015. He assumes office on July 1, 2019 taking over from Dr. Henry Kerali.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, the Bank says he would lead the following top priorities on behalf of the Bank. He would lead the Bank’s strategic dialogue with the partner countries and support the implementation of the World Bank’s Africa region’s priorities.

He would also deepen the policy dialogue and partnership with governments and key stakeholders.

Additionally, he would oversee the delivery and implementation of the lending and non-lending portfolio.

Mr. Laporte is a national of Seychelles and is said to have held positions in the Seychelles government as Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles, and later Minister for Finance, Trade and Investment in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

He has also worked for the IMF as Economist and Fund Resident Representative.

The release from the Bank also noted that Mr. Laporte holds a Masters’ Degree in Economics, from the University Of Sheffield (UK) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics with Computing from the University of Surrey (UK).

By Gifty Danso