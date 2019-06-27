Rebecca Foundation presents ambulances to six health institutions

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana, on behalf of the Rebecca Foundation, has presented six ambulances to selected health institutions across the country to facilitate healthcare delivery.

She explained that the donations were part of the Rebecca Foundation’s continuous effort in supporting various institutions whose mandate involved health delivery and catering for the vulnerable in society.

Presenting the keys of the ambulances to the beneficiary institutions, Mrs. Akufo-Addo, who is also the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, said the ability of healthcare delivery personnel to respond timely to emergencies such as accidents, complications during child birth and venomous bites among others, was very essential in the pursuit of preventing avoidable deaths.

This, she said was the reason her organization, had to make the donation, and thanked the SVANI Ghana Limited, authorized dealers in Renault vehicles, for their donation to the Rebecca Foundation to support its vision.

She said the ambulances were fitted with the relevant medical equipment including stretchers, maternity kits, cardiac monitors, oxygen, gloves, syringes and burn kits.

The beneficiary facilities included the Osu Maternity Home, the Sakumono Community Hospital, the Valley View University hospital and the Rebecca Akufo-Addo PICU at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital,West Gonja District Assembly Polyclinic and the Okomfo Anokye Mother and Baby Unit.

Ms. Tina Naa Ayele Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health, who received the donations on behalf of the various government health institutions, thanked the First Lady and said the ambulances would be used for their intended purposes for the benefit of all.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly, on behalf of the other recipients, thanked the benefactors for the support, and said the arrival of the ambulances was very timely since his Municipality, which was one of the newly created assemblies, had no such resources.

Source: GNA