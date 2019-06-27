NARCOB destroys narcotic drugs, warning against abuse and illicit trafficking

The Narcotic Control Board (NARCOB) has destroyed 8 tones impounded drugs worth more than GHC 1million as Ghana joins the world in commemorating the International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking.

The drugs destroyed included cannabis, karts and tramadol, accosted from people at entry and exit points of the nation, especially from the ports, as traffickers tried to transit them through Ghana to other countries.

The exercise, which was carried out in Bundanse, near the military training camp, was witnessed by other stakeholders including representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ghana Standards Authority, the Registrar of the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court Judges Special Assistant, Bureau of National Investigations, National Security, the Ghana Police Service and the media.

The Board had therefore cautioned the public to desist from the abuse of drugs and illicit trafficking or any form of activity that seeks to promote it.

Mr. Micheal Addo, the Deputy Executive Secretary of NARCOB in an interview during the destruction process said the exercise carried, shows the country’s laws frowned on any activity seeking to promote the proliferation of drug abuse.

He advised parents to help stifle the interest of young people in drugs, especially parents who had wards in the second cycle institutions.

“These days, people are using it for so many things. The students are using it for ‘shito’ when they are going to school so parents prepare the shito yourselves, otherwise, they will go and get intoxicated with ‘shito’ lased with cannabis,” Mr. Addo, Deputy Executive Secretary of NARCOB.

Mr. Addo said although a section of the public have been calling for the passing of a legislative instrument, to make cannabis use lawful, the Board was only operating under existing legislation which allowed arrest and prosecution of people possessing drugs.

He said the Board would continue to educate the public against drug abuse to ensure that the younger generation do not take to abusing drugs and engaging drug trafficking for a better developed society.

Source: GNA