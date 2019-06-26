TMA demolishes dilapidated Tema Newtown Police Station

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has demolished the Tema Newtown Police Station following recommendations from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

The police station, which is located near Kplejoo tsoshishi, was pulled down, due to its structural defects which had made it a vicious death trap, for personnel and cell inmates.

The structure had not seen any rehabilitation since it was built in the 1960’s.

Mr. Frank Asante, Public Relations Officer of the TMA, told the Ghana News Agency that the demolishing started a fortnight ago, with support from the engineers department of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, the police and Zoomlion company.

He noted that, with the collaboration of the Ghana Police Service, the inmates were relocated to other police stations.

He said new cases could be reported to the Fishing Harbour Police, while the Assembly worked on providing the police with a complaints office at the Tema East Sub Metro office.

He added that in order not to create a security vacuum, the police had intensified its day and night patrols in the area. These he said, included vehicle, foot and motorbike patrols.

Source: GNA