GES/SIC insurance policy pays over GHC 126,000.00 to beneficiaries

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with the State Insurance Company (SIC) has presented some GHC 126,000.00 to seven beneficiaries of the SICLife policy introduced for teaching and non-teaching staff of the education service.

Among the beneficiaries are Mr. Kofi Nartey, who was attacked by robbers and Madam Yohebeth Anyadi, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The rest, George Somuah Bosompem, Amos Aboagye, Sampson Amoako Atta Narh, Kwame Kyei and Bruno Ayitey; are all deceased and their families received their claims.

It would be recalled that Mr. Bosompem lost his life recently, after being attacked by teenagers at Asiakwa in the Eastern region. The others however, lost their lives through motor accidents, electrocution and robbery attacks.

Six of the beneficiaries were presented with cheques valued at GHC 18,000.00 while Madam Yohebeth received $ 3,500.

The Policy, had contributors pay, GHC 10.00 each month, deducted by the Controller and Accountant General Department since June 2018. It has been halted for some time, but the deduction is set to resume on July 8, this year.

Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, the Director General of GES, said, it would be in the interest of all staff to be on board to help them face life’s uncertainties.

He said there would be continuous sensitization to ensure members understood the need to contribute.

Professor Amankwa said as part of the Ministry of Education’s commitment to promote the welfare of staff, the GES instituted a group life insurance package for both the teaching and non-teaching staff.

“Over the past years, GES received reports of staff who have been involved in accidents or are critically ill and need assistance from the service. It is for this reason that a policy like this became relevant to the staff of GES,” he explained.

He called on SIC, to work hard to make the policy responsive to the needs of the staff, adding that, the paid claims were affirming SIC Life’s commitment to the members.

Mrs. Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe, Managing Director of SIC, said the policy is a comprehensive one and it covers natural/accidental death with a benefit of GHC 18000.00 for permanent disability. She said critical illnesses such as stroke, cancer, major organ transplant, kidney failure and others had a benefit of GHC 9000.00.

The Managing Director said “there is also a cashback of 10 per cent, if no claim is made within three years”.

Mr. Aduonum, the ambassador for the policy, urged all staff to be on board as he was a beneficiary of the policy, when he was hit by a stray bullet as an old soldier.

At the event too, were directors of education, beneficiaries, teachers, management of SIC, and others.

Source: GNA