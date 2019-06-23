Minister advocates for traditional method use in maters of conflict resolution

Mr. Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister has urged Chiefs in the region to use the traditional methods of conflict resolution, arbitration and settlement to resolve differences between them and their subjects.

He further urged them to use the Judicial Committees of the various Traditional Councils, Regional and National House of Chiefs to deal with chieftaincy disputes.

Mr. Adam Braimah made the call when addressing a seminar organised by executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association on the theme “Leadership, Dispute Resolution and Justice System of Ghana for Chiefs and Stakeholders in Savannah Region” at Damongo.

He noted that in many places the nature and intensity of conflicts, as well as structures for their resolution, had changed due to increasing connections with external social and economic forces, as well as internal pressures.

He said some local systems appeared unable to respond effectively to the type or scale of conflicts and that in many cases, the official system of authority had to interfere.

According to Mr. Adam Braimah, the coercive power of the high court, which was gradually being used by rivals in chieftaincy disputes, was not the best way of resolving traditional disputes. He emphasised that, in traditional issues there should not be winners and losers.

He pointed out that the ways in which communities and their members responded to conflicts, varied considerably hence conflicts and the way they were handled should be examined from a social and historical perspective with an understanding and appreciation of the range of local viewpoints.

He urged also Chiefs to position themselves tactfully.

“I wish to use this opportunity to urge our Chiefs to position themselves tactically because adhering to the protocols of royal conduct and display of wisdom and fair judgement endear you to the subjects,” he said.

Mr. Adam Braimah also urged them to be development actors, using their international experience and connections for the benefit of the people of the region.

He indicated that peace was needed for the development of the region, warning that any action that would frustrate the development and growth of the region, would not be tolerated.

“The way forward to bring progress is our resolve to deepen our reconciliation, unity and peace,” he added.

Source: GNA