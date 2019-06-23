Eastern Juvenile Cup competition to start in July

A total of 120 under 13 and 15 juvenile clubs are expected to participate in the Eastern Juvenile Cup competition slated to commence on July 6.

The 120 clubs which would compete in the juvenile competition are coming from 16 districts across the region.

All under 13 and 15 clubs would first compete in their respective districts after which the winners would move to the next stage of the competition.

The winners at the districts would then be grouped into four to engage in a knockout game. The winners of the groups would qualify to play in the top four to determine the winner.

This was disclosed by Mr. Joseph Kwaku Boateng, the Eastern Regional Juvenile Soccer Committee Chairman, at a stakeholders meeting attended by the Regional Football Association(RFA) and the district’s football clubs.

The meeting was intended to fix a date for the competition and outline the modalities for the competition.

The winners of the under -15 division would receive a trophy, medals and cash prize of GHC1500.00. The second team would receive GHC1000.00 cash prize and the third team, GHC 500.00.

Winners in the under 13 – division would receive GHC 1000.00; while the second team takes home GHC 500.00 and the third team will receive GHC300.00.

There would also be awards for the best player, goal king and the best goal keeper.

Speaking to the media after the stakeholders meeting, Mr. Boateng urged the participating clubs to exhibit sportsmanship in the course of the competition, since juvenile football was a ground for nurturing talents.

After the Eastern Juvenile Cup competition, the RFA says it would organise an awards ceremony to honour deserving clubs and players in second division, women and juvenile categories.

Source: GNA