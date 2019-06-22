Parents advised to utilize opportunities in educational sector

Mr. Joseph Amoah, the Shama District Chief Executive has entreated parents within the district to avoid engaging children of school going age in fishing and farming activities to enable them to have a brighter future.

He said the government was working hard to ensure that education was absolutely free and wondered why parents within the districts still allowed their wards to engage in menial and hazardous work.

The DCE said the free senior high school education must enable all parents to encourage their children to stay in school for a better future.

Mr. Amoah said it was better for parents to invest in the dreams of their children through quality education, saying that, “children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams”.

He was speaking during a sensitization session organised by the district’s Social Welfare Department to mark World Child Labour Day.

The DCE said with more than two million Ghanaian children involved in hazardous labour, it was imperative that awareness on the problem was created for solution.

“Shama district is not immune to this phenomenon. As a coastal district, we have more children being used in the fishing sector and along the coastal communities of Abuesi, Aboadze, Shama , Beposo and its environs,” he said.

He announced that government had launched the second National Plan of Action for the elimination of the worst forms of child labour to ensure that progressively, Ghana worked at reducing the numbers of children engaged in labour by 10 per cent, whilst aiming at achieving targets within the SDGs.

