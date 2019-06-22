Chiefs appeal for construction of Kusawgu – Tuluwe road

Chiefs of Kusawgu and Tuluwe in the Central Gonja district have appealed to the government to construct the Kusawgu – Tuluwe road to improve transportation and open the area for business.

Both Chiefs made the appeal for the construction of the road when Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister, paid courtesy calls on them at their palaces to formally introduce himself to them and learn about their challenges and how they could work together to address them.

The Kusawgu – Tuluwe Road, about 60 km, is full of potholes and four important bridges on the road have also broken down making it difficult for motorists to ply the road especially during the rainy season.

Chief of Tuluwe, Tulewura Rashid Sulemana Bunyamso said the deplorable nature of the road coupled with lack of an ambulance in the area made it difficult to transport patients to Tamale or Sankpala for health care.

Tulewura Bunyamso said armed robbers also found the area suitable for their nefarious activities as they always hid in the bush to harass market women on the road.

He said he had started moves to construct a police station in the area to try to stop the activities of armed robbers. He added that, he’s outfit is appealing to the government through the Regional Minister and the District Assembly of the area to help construct the police station.

He said the clinic at Tuluwe was a private facility and it was not in the best of conditions to cater for the people of the area appealing to the government to rehabilitate it to better serve the people.

Tulewura Bunyamso urged the government to work hard to leave a mark in the area for residents to point to and be proud of it that they got such a thing during the tenure of this government.

Paramount Chief of Kusawgu, Kusawguwura Sulemana Samuel Kunkarga appealed for the extension of pipe borne water to his area as well as the construction of a senior high school in the area to improve access to secondary education.

The Kusawguwura expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the creation of the Savannah region, to ensure effective administration and accelerated development.

Mr. Adam Braimah, who was accompanied by some staff of the Savannah regional Coordinating Council, and the District Chief Executive for the Central Gonja district, assured that the water project at Yapei would cover the Kusawgu area to ensure access to potable water in the area.

He spoke against emerging chieftaincy conflicts in parts of the region, saying that was not how the new region should start out. He however assured that, the Regional Coordinating Council would rely on the counsel of experienced Chiefs to address the situation.

He expressed the need for strong collaboration between the Chiefs and the government to accelerate development in the region.

Source: GNA