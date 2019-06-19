Farmer arrested for threatening to kill 1D1F land allocation officer

The Nyakrom District Police Command has arrested one Yaw Dauda, a farmer at Agona Kyekyewere for allegedly threatening to shoot Nana Odiahenkan Mouso, the Land Allocation Officer of the Kwaebirim oil palm nursery site at Agona Nyakrom.

A police source said, the Land Allocation Officer under the One District One Factory (1D1F) project at Kwae in the Eastern Region had been assigned to purchase land for the nursing of seedlings to be planted at Otsenkorang in Agona West.

The Kwaebirim Oil Palm factory in partnership with a foreign company had acquired over 1,800 acres of land from Abusuapanyin Kwame Nyarkoh, head of Yogo Ampia korkor family of Nyakyom to prepare the land for nursery.

According to the source, Yaw Dauda went to three security Officers at the nursery site and left a message to be conveyed to Nana Mouso that he (Dauda) was going to shoot the officer if he stepped on his land.

Following the threat, Dauda was arrested after the Land Allocation Officer reported the matter to the police.

When his room was searched, an unlicensed single barrel gun was found and taken as an exhibit by the police to help in investigation.

The Police source said Dauda would be arraigned before a Circuit Court at Agona Swedru as soon as investigations were completed.

Source: GNA