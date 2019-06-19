Ex-convict arrested for stealing a nine month old baby

A 32 year old woman, Ernestina Gordor, also known as Patience Gordor has been arrested by the Agona Swedru Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly stealing a nine months old baby boy.

Speaking to the Media, Chief Inspector Philip Arthur, Station Officer of the Swedru Divisional DOVVSU, said Gordor who hails from Dwenase, a village near New Edubiase in Ashanti Region, was recently released from Nsawam Prisons after a one year jail term for the same offence, which she committed at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

According to Chief Inspector Arthur, a friend who met Gordor at the Prison gave testimonies about one Reverend James Ayensu, Founder and Leader of Salvation House Prayer Chapel at Agona Swedru.

Gordor therefore went searching for the Pastor on Saturday, June 8, 2019 and located him at Swedru where she was offered accommodation after introducing herself as a native of Akim Otwereso where Pastor Ayensu also hails from.

Chief Inspector Arthur said on Sunday, June 9, the suspect dressed up and went to church with Pastor Ayensu, his wife and two children.

According to Chief Inspector Arthur, the suspect requested to send the children home after Church service whiles the pastor’s wife also went to the market to buy some items.

The Station Officer said the pastor and his wife arrived home only to realize that Gordor had left with the children, a girl aged seven and the nine months old baby under the pretext of going to buy food.

He said, the couple searched the vicinity to no avail and rushed to Akim Oda lorry station only to find their daughter unaccompanied.

Pastor Ayensu then made contacts at Tema and Ashiaman and had a hint that Gordor had just been released from Nsawam prison on the same offence and he reported the matter to Swedru Divisional DOVVSU.

He said investigations led to the arrest of Gordor at Dwenase near New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

Source: GNA