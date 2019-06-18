Cabinet approves €233m water systems facility for Tamale, Damango

Cabinet has given the approval for the construction of a €233 million water systems facility project in Tamale, Yapei and Damongo.

The project is aimed at improving delivery of potable water to about 800,000 people in the northern region.

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, who announced this at a media briefing in Accra, said the existing water supply system for Tamale and its environs was constructed in 1972 with some expansion works carried out in 2008.

He however said, due to the growing demand of the population, it has outstripped supply, hence compelling the Ghana Water Company to ration water supply in those areas.

He said the new water project would address water supply constraints in Tamale and its surrounding communities as well as aid in achieving the government’s target of providing water for all citizens by 2030.

Explaining the scope of the project, the Minister said it covered the construction of a new water treatment plant with pumps and transmission pipelines, pumping stations, new district offices at Tamale and the installation of power lines.

Additionally, water asset management would be improved through the provision and laying of a primary distribution network, service connection materials and training of staff.

The project is said to be financed by an export credit facility from a number of institutions led by Deutsche Bank.

Source: GNA