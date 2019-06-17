Former President Kufour and others receive honorary doctorate degrees from RMU

The Board of Governors of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) has conferred honorary doctorate degree on three highly distinguished personalities for their contributions to the University at its 13th congregation in Accra.

These distinguished personalities are former President John Agyekum Kufour, President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Captain Aaron Obeng Turkson, former Rector of RMU.

The citation for former President J.A Kufour reads: “Your Excellence, this award is also in recognition of your commitment and support to the objectives of this institution that sustained the regionalisation of the University, making it a Centre of Excellence in Maritime education and training on the African continent and beyond.”

It also reads “Your Excellence, the Academic Council of the RMU in deciding on this award noted that throughout your life, you have made several contributions to humanity and the Council specifically, recognised the bold initiative by your government in elevating the then Regional Maritime Academy into a University status on October 25, 2007.

Mr Bio’s citation reads: “The RMU has taken notice of your commitment to democracy, rule of law, social justice and respect for human rights among others.”

It indicated that “the University acknowledges not only your contribution to industry and education but also your vision for a better Sierra Leone as President and Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sierra Leone.”

“Mr President, your anti-corruption credentials and unwavering advocacy of social justice, political and socio-economic empowerment of Sierra Leone was also noted by the Academic Council of the University,” it added.

On the part of Capt. Turkson, the citation reads: “You dedicated your entire working life to the service of the RMU as a lecturer and by dint of hard work, tenacity of purpose, you rose through the ranks to the high office of Rector in 2000.”

It also indicated “You were the founding Head of the Department of Ports and Shipping, now Department of Transport, which today runs programmes in M.A Ports and Shipping Administration, B.Sc Ports and Shipping Administration, Diploma in Ports and Shipping Management and currently, the Department accounts for the highest enrollment of students in the University.”

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said government and people of Ghana were indeed thrilled by the recognition of the contributions of these great citizens.

He said government would continue to commit its onus of providing infrastructure at the RMU as assented to at the time of regionalisation.

The Minister said the Economic Development Cooperation Fund Framework Arrangement between government and Korea has eight proposed candidate list of projects earmarked for the 2020-2022 cycle.

Mr Asiamah said on these eight list, was the Regional University Modernisation Project under the auspices of the Minister of Transport to the tune of $152,851,000.00

“This project once actualised for RMU will have a booming effect on the University,” he added.

Former President Kufour commended the Academic Council and the Board of Governors for the honour done him and other recipients.

“I will cherish the award throughout my life,” he added.

He said the work of the University was unique in provide professional education and training in the Maritime industry.

Source: GNA