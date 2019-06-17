EC begins nationwide limited voter registration exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday began a nationwide limited voter registration exercise to capture new entrants.

According to the EC, the registration exercise, which is from Monday, June 17th to Sunday, July 7th, starts from 0700 hours to 1800 hours on each day, and would include weekends.

The exercise is taking place in all the EC’s District Offices and in 1,573 selected electoral areas across the country.

According to the Commission it had adequately prepared for the conduct of the limited voter registration exercise, which formed part of its preparations towards the conduct of the referendum on the election of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and the 2019 District Level Elections (DLEs) slated for December.

The exercise, which finally took off on Monday across the country, follows the court’s dismissal of a motion for interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain the Commission from undertaking the scheduled exercise.

Source: GNA