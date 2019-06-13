CPP marks 70th Anniversary with a call for unity

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) on Wednesday celebrated its 70th anniversary with a call on members to unite to restore its lost glory.

It was also aimed at honouring members, whose hard work and exemplary life championed the cause of the country and the party.

The event which was held on the theme: “Building Consensus through Tolerance and Sincerity” was attended by present and former executives of the party, academia, as well as representatives from opposition parties.

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, the Acting chairperson of CPP, said in her welcome address that the party was worth celebrating for its tireless struggle that ensured the country attained independence.

“Today we are gathered here to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the best political party in the history of Ghana, and to look back at how the party gloriously united Ghanaians and led them to a tireless struggle that resulted in the attainment of independence and by far the most prosperous period in the history of the country.”

She said despite a truncation in the party’s quest to return to its glorious days, it remained resolute and confident.

Hajia Hamdatu, however, added that, it was time members of the party understood the problems and challenges it faces and work towards them in order to achieve its objective.

She also urged them not to be discouraged but rather mobilise themselves in order to build a more confident, vibrant and prosperous political party to achieve its goal of national recognition.

“Participating in an election and to win or lose election in a democratic country is just one of the qualities in democratic politics”.

“To form new government, change governments, appoint new leaders and transformation of policies are all part and parcel of the principles of democratic qualities, hence it is the responsibility of all of us to unite and build the party and to ensure that the party wins the upcoming election”, she said.

Mr Felix Amoah, Chairman of the Council of Elders said a major factor that continued to hinder the progress of the party was the unhealthy relationships that existed between former executives and current leaderships.

He said this had contributed immensely to the disunity and misfortunes that had derailed the party’s chances in past elections.

“I have also noted unfortunately with great pain and dismay that this development have to a considerable extent affected the fortunes of the party in general elections, hence our abysmal performances within the past 23 years,” he said.

“I further realised that discipline, comradeship and solidarity which were once the hallmarks of our great party are nowadays nothing to write home about. Everybody seems to be doing their own thing, either mindfully or unmindfully”, he added.

He urged members to unite and work assiduously to enhance the party’s chance in subsequent elections so as to restore its glory.

Source: GNA