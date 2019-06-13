Another suspect in Takoradi kidnapping case in custody

The Sekondi High Court Two on Wednesday remanded a 29 year old Nigerian, John Oji , into custody, in connection with the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi in the Western region.

Oji, who appeared at the Sekondi-Takoradi High Court II was charged with the offence of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping and is to reappear on June 26, this year.

Earlier, Samuel Udoetuk, the suspect standing trial in the kidnapped case mentioned John Oji as the key to unraveling the whereabouts of the kidnapped girls.

The three girls have been away for more than eight months now.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills, 28, standing trail in connection with the kidnapping, broke cell for eight days and was re-arrested on December 30.

Wills was charged with escape from lawful custody, destroying public property and resisting lawful arrest and convicted on all three counts with an 18 months concurrent prison sentence.

The arrest of Oji may speed up the process of prosecution on the substantive case of kidnapping.

Oji arrived at the Sekondi High Court in a police vehicle with his face covered which made it almost impossible for journalists to catch a glimpse of him.

Ms. Adelaide Kobire Wood, a lead state Attorney requested Justice Hannah Taylor, the presiding Judge to remand the suspect into police custody to enable the Police to continue with investigation into the case.

Till date, parents, families and well wishers are in a state of desperation as the three girls, Priscilla Bentum, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie and Ruth Love Quayson who were kidnapped at different communities within the metropolis are still missing.

