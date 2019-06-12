Government will ensure value for foreign aid packages – Minister

Mr Kweku Agyemang Manu, Minister for Health has assured of government’s commitment to ensure value for foreign aid packages.

He said contrary to claims that government had no clear policies on its aid supports, projects were being identified and undertaken to benefit all.

The Minister said this when he inspected the construction of the Weta Municipal Hospital in the Ketu North Municipality in the company of some stakeholders and executives of the Ministry as part of a three-day working tour of the Volta Region.

“To those who have asked that Government has borrowed and do not know what has been done, this is one of the projects we are using the funds for,” he stated.

The Minister said Government was round the clock on delivering essential interventions as efforts within the health sector among others showed, and that visiting facilities and engaging staff was towards fine tuning the Ministry’s responses to the health needs of the people.

The Weta Hospital covers 350 kilometer square of land donated by the traditional authorities, and is a 60 bed facility that would have among other ultra-modern facilities, two theatres, staff bungalows, a standby power generator, water treatment facility and a morgue.

The hospital and four similar others, under construction in other parts of the country, and the upgrade of a polyclinic, amounting to about €80 million in cost, are being funded with an Austrian grant.

The projects are being undertaken by Vamed Engineering, and are expected to be completed by September 2020.

Project engineers said the Weta project, which started in 2018, was about 60 per cent complete, and noted that work had only slightly delayed due to the rainy season.

Source: GNA