Australian government supports Ghana in inter-agency counter terrorism training

The Australian government on Tuesday announced a 75,000 Australian dollar support towards inter-agency counter terrorism training, to build understanding and cooperation of security agencies in Ghana to stem the threat of terrorism in West Africa.

The training course would be run by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre (KAIPC) in Accra to build the capacities of the security agencies to share intelligence information and promote clear communication channels to efficiently deal with the threat of terrorism in the sub-region.

Ms HK Yu, First Assistant Secretary in charge of Africa and Middle East, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia, announced this at a news conference in Accra, ahead of a two-day West Africa Mining Security Conference.

She acknowledged the huge investment of Australian mining companies in Africa and expressed the Australian government’s commitment to support countries in the sub-region to deal with the security situation.

Ms Yu believed that having a peaceful and conducive business environment would go a long way to stimulate economic growth and called for the need for transparency and putting in place proper systems to curb illegal mining and promote socio-economic development.

Mr Andrew Barnes, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, on his part, expressed Australian government’s commitment of being a reliable partner to boost economic growth and safe business environment.

Meanwhile, the West Africa Mining Security Conference is being attended by 200 participants comprising 70 mining firms worldwide.

The conference is being hosted by the Australian High Commission, which attracted security practitioners, academics, mining firms and members of the mining communities and the Diplomatic Community, to discuss strategic security trends in West Africa.

It would provide senior mining company employees with information on the social, economic, political and environmental factors that may impact on the security and safety of their employees and mining operations.

It would also enable mining companies to make strategic investment decisions in the sub-region.

The conference is sponsored by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Australia-Africa Minerals and Energy Group, Newmont Ghana, Perseus Mining, Azumah Resources, Africa Mining Services, Woodside Energy, Resolute Mining and GEODRILL.

Source: GNA