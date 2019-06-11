Two in custody for registering foreigners to write 2019 BECE

The Proprietor of Kekeli International School, a private Basic School at Aflao and the Headmaster are in police grips following their arrest for illegally registering 62 Togolese and Nigerian pupils to write the 2019 BECE on Monday at Aflao.

The arrest of Emmanuel Mawuli the Proprietor and Innocent Agblevor, the Headmaster, was at the instance of the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Elliot Agbenorwu.

Mr. Eric Vondee, Aflao District Police Crime Officer, confirmed the detention of the two to the Ghana News Agency and said the two were still being interrogated.

He said the MCE of the area reported to police Monday morning that he had intelligence report that the owner of Kekeli School at Second Low Cost, Aflao, illegally registered 62 foreign students from Togo to write the BECE of this year in Ghana to enable them gain access to the Free Senior High School education.

Mr. Vondee said a police team together with the MCE proceeded to the school and arrested Mawuli and Agblevor to assist with investigations.

The crime officer however refused to give any further details.

Mr. Agbenorwu told the GNA that he had intelligence that Mawuli registered the students as Ghanaians even though they did not attend his school and therefore had no cumulative record of their academic work.

He said he interrogated some the pupils who confirmed the issue and reported to the police.

On what will be the fate of the 62 students, the DCE said they would be allowed to continue and finish the examination on Friday.

Mr. Agbenorwu however said after investigations, his outfit will send a report to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), organisers of the examination to cancel the results of those illegal candidates.

He referred to the case as a direct sabotage of the Government’s Free SHS program, meant to give only Ghanaian students free access to second cycle education.

The GNA gathered that the 62 Togolese and Nigerians in question were part of a total of 138 students Kekeli School registered to write the BECE. The pupils were actually pupils of Faith Mission School, a basic school in Lome, Togo.

Meanwhile, a total of over 1,300 candidates were writing the 2019 BECE in the Ketu South Municipality.

Source: GNA