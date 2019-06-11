Ghana government urged to revisit decision on discipline in schools

The Reverend Father Douglas Owusu Berchie of Obo Saint Paul’s Anglican Church has pleaded with government and the Ghana Education Service(GES) to re-visit the decision on discipline in schools.

He explained that currently the responsibility of teachers to discipline pupils had been limited, which had given recalcitrant children a field day and expressed the belief that if the responsibility of teachers in disciplining school children was restored, it would help reduce the rising indiscipline among the youth.

Rev Father Berchie was preaching the sermon at the Akwasidae Church service held at the Obomeng chief’s palace, in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

He appealed to the traditional authorities in the area to donate land for the establishment of an Anglican Church at Obomeng to help fulfill the wish of the late chief.

Nana Effah Opinamang III, the Chief of Kwahu Obomeng held the church service in memory of the late Nana Obeng Akrofi, one of the legend chiefs who reigned from 1989 to 2009.

The service was to honour the late Chief for his relentless efforts in bringing development to the Obomeng community.

Nana Opinamang III, urged the people in the community to unite and be each other’s keeper to help prevent security threats like kidnapping which was on the rise.

He advised the people to regularly organise clean-up exercises to keep the area clean.

Nana Opinamang warned that anyone caught cursing another fellow in the area would be fined to serve as deterrent to others.

Source: GNA