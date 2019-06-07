WAEC mounts school selection portals for 2019/2020 academic year

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has mounted a school selection portal to help candidates from the basic schools select secondary schools of their choice.

A communiqué dated 4th June 2019 ,copied to all regional directors of education and sighted by the Ghana News Agency, indicated that, the school selection portal will also help prospective candidates make an easy entry into Senior High Schools (SHS) Senior High Technical Schools( SHTS) and Technical institutes during the 2019/2020 academic year placements.

It also indicated that the portal was a compliment of the Computerized School Selection placement system ( CSSP) by the Ghana Education Service(GES)

According to the Communiqué, all regional directors must make information available to their respective Metropolitan Municipal and District directors for the attention of the school within their districts and the general public and must ensure that the process was done in accordance with the guidelines of the Ghana Education Service.

Source: GNA