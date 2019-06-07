Greater Accra Regional Minister visits National Chief Imam

In commemoration of the celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey has led a delegation of Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) to visit the National Chief Imam, Sheik Alhaji Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence in Darkuman.

Among Mr Ashitey’s entourage were; Mr Kofi Ofori, MCE for Ablekuma North, Mr George Blay for Ablekuma West, Mr Nii Adjei Tawiah for Korle Klottey and Mrs Sandra Owusu Ahenkora for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Mr Ashitey commended Sheik Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu for his exemplary leadership in promoting peace in Ghana, which ensured a harmonious co-existence among Christians and Muslims in the country.

The Regional Minister was of the view that if other Muslim leaders across the globe were to follow the example of the National Chief Imam, there would be enough peace in the world.

Responding, Sheik Dr. Nuhu Sharabutu said the Prophet Mohammed was a man of peace and it was therefore incumbent upon all Muslims to be at peace with their neighbours.

Mr Kofi Ofori on behalf of his colleagues made a cash donation of GH₵50,000.00, 20 bags of rice and 10 cartons of cooking oil to the Chief Imam.

Source: GNA