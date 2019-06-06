Africa generates $38b from tourism in 2018 – UNWTO

The African continent earned some $38 billion from tourism in 2018, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Some 67 million tourists visited Africa, it indicated.

According to the UNWTO’s World Tourism Barometer, international tourism for Europe and Africa grew at equal levels of four per cent for the first quarter of 2019.

This squarely meets the UNWTO’s forecast of three to four per cent for this year.

However, Europe’s stake as the World’s largest tourism region may have contributed to the area’s growth. The report said areas in Southern and Mediterranean Europe, Central and Eastern Europe recorded growth levels of four per cent. In Africa, it said north Africa’s recovery led to 11 per cent of growth.

“International tourism continues to perform strongly worldwide fueled by a positive economy, increased air capacity and visa facilitation,” Zurab Pololikashvili, the General Secretary of UNWTO was quoted as saying.

Mr. Pololikashvili also believes it is a call for greater responsibility, which should channel to better jobs and better lives.

The UNWTO barometer data also shows tourism receipts for Europe reached $571 billion for 713 million arrivals.

It indicated also that tourism has started to pick up after slowing down at the end of 2018 and believes performance for the first three months was a “positive” sign.

By Gifty Danso – Intern

