Former President Rawlings congratulates all Muslims

Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Tuesday congratulated all Muslims for the successful conclusion of the period of Ramadan.

“Your 30-day period of fast is aimed at cleansing us of our sins and renewing our relationship with Allah,” Former President Rawlings stated at a parade, wreath-laying and durbar to climax activities marking the 40th Anniversary of the June 4 uprising at Nungua in Accra.

“As you break your fast with the Eid ul Fitr festival, we all join you in giving thanks to Allah for his generous guidance and protection. Eid Mubarak to all our brothers and sisters.”

The event on the theme, “Developing a National Character for Sustainable Good Governance” was attending by leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) such as the National Chairman Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, General Secretary and Mr Huudu Yahaya, a former General Secretary of the Party.

Others included both present and past Members of Parliament of the NDC, former ministers of states, cadres of the revolution and foot soldiers of the Party.

Source: GNA