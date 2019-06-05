Home / Africa/International / At over $204b in 2018 China-Africa trade figures continue to outstrip US-Africa trade

At over $204b in 2018 China-Africa trade figures continue to outstrip US-Africa trade

China has been Africa’s leading trading counterpart in 10 straight years, according to current figures available. In 2018 trade between Africa and China reached $204.2 billion, which is a 20 per cent rise year-on-year, making China’s Africa’s largest trading partner, outstripping the US.

According to information from the US Census Bureau, trade between the US and Africa in 2018 amounted to $62 billion. The figures, the Bureau says are for the months for which there were trade.

China mainly exports machinery, electronics and textiles, and imports crude oil, iron ore, cotton and other natural resources from Africa.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

