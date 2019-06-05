Bono Region to host 8th Forestry Week and Greening Ghana Day

The Forestry Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and their stakeholders will celebrate the 8th Forestry Week and Greening Ghana Day from 11th – 12th June, 2019.

The theme for the celebration is “Forests and Education: Our Responsibility”.

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Executive of the Commission, Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, said the celebration is to commemorate the International Day of Forests, which falls on March 21 each year.

It is a day set aside by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests and trees outside forests.

The UN, however, allows member states to adapt the celebration of the

International Day of Forests as well as the date, to suit their peculiar circumstances.

The statement said the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, chose the month of June for the celebration of the Day because of favourable climatic conditions during that time of the year for tree planting.

Activities earmarked for the week long celebration are awareness creation and educational campaigns on forest protection and growth throughout the country.

There will also be Inter-schools debate competition among six second cycle schools in the Bono Region on 11th June, 2019 at the University of Energy and Natural Resources Auditorium, Sunyani.

Competing schools all from the Bono Region are Sunyani; Notredame; Sacred Heart; Berekum; St. James and Twene Amanfo Senior High Schools.

A grand durbar and Greening Ghana Day will be marked on 12th June, 2019 at the Presbyterian Basic School Park, Nsoatre, Bono Region.

There will be tree planting exercises throughout the country.

The statement urged the public to join in the celebration “as it is our collective responsibility to sustain our forests by creating

awareness on the immense roles trees play in our lives.”

Source: GNA