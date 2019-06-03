UCC institutes plagiarism software to promote academic excellence

The University of Cape Coast (UCC), has instituted a robust ‘plagiarism software’ to promote academic integrity and excellence beginning 2019/2020 academic year.

The initiative, according to the University is geared towards reducing plagiarism in the arena of Postgraduate education and increase the potency and originality of research output.

Professor Ghartey Ampiah, the Vice Chancellor of the University announced this at the 17th Session of the 51st Congregation convened for graduands of the School of Graduate Studies.

A total of 1,183 students consisting of 495 graduates trained through the University’s Distance programmes from six regional Centres located in Tamale, Sunyani, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, and Cape Coast graduated.

Prof Ampiah said: “In our quest to become the power house in the arena of Postgraduate Education, the school of Graduate Studies commissioned a draft Committee to draft a plagiarism policy for the University.”

“I am happy to inform you that the policy has been accepted and approved by the Academic Board for implementation in the 2019/2020 academic year.”

Towards the smooth implementation the software, the Vice Chancellor indicated that staff and Postgraduate students were being trained on the use of the ‘Turnitin software’.

Besides that, the University was also working hard to expand infrastructural facilities especially its e-library facilities on and off campus to enhance graduate studies and research.

In addition to that, he announced the resumption of work on School of Graduate Studies building which had been stalled due to lack of funds.

He gave the assurance that the University was hopeful and confident in its capacity to further expand Graduate education, adding that “with the current graduate enrollment of 7,381 in the various Postgraduate disciplines, we hope to increase enrolment year-by-year and make delivery more flexible.”

Dr Sam Jonah, the Chancellor of the University, encouraged the graduates to be bold, creative and innovative to give meaning to their certificates.

They should also return to support their Alma Mater to serve as encouragement to others to emulate.

Source: GNA