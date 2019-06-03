Dr. Kwabena Adjei buried

Dr. Kwabena Adjei, a former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was on Saturday laid to rest after a noble burial service in his hometown, Nkonya in the Oti Region.

The service was well attended with former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, NDC, Mr Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC, members of the National Executive Council of NDC, former Ministers of State and former government appointees in attendance.

Dr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr Maxwell Kofi Blagodzie, Deputy Oti Regional Minister, Mr Sammy Awuku, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Monah, National Chairman, Peoples National Convention, were all present to pay their last respect to the former NDC National Chairman, popularly known as “Wayoo, Wayoo”.

Also present were traditional leaders, the clergy, former and sitting Members of Parliament and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader of Parliament.

In a sermon, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Adjei Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church reminded the mourners that days on earth was short, hence the need to seek God, and shun the craze for material things.

He said life was beyond the grave and that it was important everyone prepared for judgment with good deeds on earth.

Rev. Dr. Amey eulogised the late Dr. Adjei as someone who lived for the interest of others, especially the grassroots and spoke his mind on issues irrespective of who was involved.

There were tributes from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President Jerry John Rawlings, former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC, PNC, NPP, and from the wife and children of the late Dr. Kwabena Adjei.

The former NDC National Chairman who was described by many as an astute politician died in March this year, at the Accra Regional Hospital at age 76.

Source: GNA