Sam Jonah encourages graduates to venture into agribusiness

Dr. (Sir) Sam Esson Jonah, the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has challenged graduates to leverage on the country’s rich agricultural resources and venture into agribusiness to solve the unemployment problem and maintain national food security.

He explained that the sector has tremendous opportunities that remained untapped and must be vigorously pursued with innovation, investments and dynamic pragmatic approaches to transform society.

That, he observed remained key to job creation and providing adequate and reliable raw materials needed for the envisioned economic emancipation through industrialisation.

Dr. Jonah was speaking at the 17th Session of the 51st congregation convened for graduands of the School of Graduate Studies at UCC on Friday.

A total of 1,183 students consisting of 495 graguands trained through the University’s Distance mode of higher education delivery from six regional Centres located in Tamale, Sunyani, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, and Cape Coast graduated.

“I would like to recommend that you consider the agriculture sector as you think of establishing yourselves. It is an area we as Ghanaians have failed to invest into on full scale, “Dr. Jonah said.

The Chancellor charged the new graduates to erase the notion and misconceptions that portrays farming as the sole preserve for the uneducated and rather venture into it.

He again challenged graduates to equip themselves with new technological trends and to build their capacity to develop, organise and manage their own business ventures and provide employment to others.

Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, the Vice Chancellor for his part, reiterated the University’s commitment to provide the right conducive academic atmosphere to effectively enhance teaching and learning.

The University would also strengthen it monitoring role of its 13 affiliate institutions as it opens doors to both local and international sister institutions for collaboration and advanced scholarships.

He praised the graduates for their self-discipline and determination to pursue their academic dreams regardless of the enormous challenges and obstructions.

The Vice Chancellor urged them to always exhibit the excellent traits the University instilled in them in order to get to the zenith of their careers.

“It is now time to recalculate, rethink and find new territories and break grounds. Note that your greatest legacy is not financial benefits though they are good but your greatest legacy is every life you touch,”Prof Ampiah counselled the graduates.

Source: GNA