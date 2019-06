Bank of Ghana fines Barclays GH¢4.6m for breach of Interbank Forex Market Rules

The Bank of Ghana announced today, June 3, 2019 that it has sanctioned Barclays Bank of Ghana for breaching the country’s Interbank Foreign Exchange Market Conduct Rules.

The central bank in a statement copied to ghanabusinessnews.com says it has fined Barclays Bank GH¢4,579,256.36 for making frivolous quotes on the country’s Interbank Forex Market.

“This action is in breach of the Ghana Interbank Forex Market Conduct Rules,” the Bank of Ghana said.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi