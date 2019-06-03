John Mahama calls for measures to curtail floods

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for workable measures that will minimise further flooding at the peak of the rains.

He said although the season was currently at its early stages, it had been able to cause significant disaster to lives and property and “we are looking at a very serious situation and if we do not speed up and clear the drains till the main rains come, we could have more casualties.”

The former President said this on Sunday, when he paid a visit to the home of Mr Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All Peoples’ Congress (APC) party, which got flooded following last Wednesday’s rains.

He said the perennial flooding witnessed in most parts of the capital was as a result of choked gutter and urged officials, currently responsible for clearing up major drains and gutters in the country to speed up their work, in order to minimise further flooding during the season.

He also called on residents to desilt primary drains within their communities in order to ensure, that materials from the drains did not move further to choke secondary and tertiary drains.

Former President Mahama also called on National Disaster Management Oraganisation to provide assistance to victims of the recent floods.

Mr Ayariga on his part, said it was high time the recycling of plastics was looked at in the country and said if it was effectively done, the retail of used plastics would be the natural result, and would help keep those plastics off the streets, as they would be in high demand for the recycle market.

Former President Mahama also visited some residents in West Legon and Sahara Park at the Odawna in Circle, who were also affected by the floods.

As part of his rounds, the Former President visited a victim of the recently held Ayawaso by-election who is currently on admission at the 37 Military Hospital, and donated some relief items and some money to the victim.

Last Wednesday’s rains, caused severe flooding in some parts of Accra, which resulted in loss of lives and property.

The country is currently experiencing its major rainy season.

Source: GNA