Ghana Police to receive additional 8,000 CCTV cameras to fight crime

The Government has announced plans to deploy additional 8,000 CCTV cameras to the Ghana Police Service as part of measures to fight crime.

The move also formed part of government’s measures to digitize the Police Service for effective and efficient policing.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced this at a Business Round table Forum organized by Ishmael Yamson and Associates in Accra.

He assured of government’s commitment to resource the Police Service to combat crime across the country.

“We’ve deployed about 1000 cameras across the country with a central monitoring centre in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi.

“The three centres will monitor all the 16 regions. So the 1000 cameras is just the first phase.

“The second phase will be a deployment of 8000 additional cameras. We want to have a situation where the police are helped very much in their fight against crime with real-time data so that we see what is happening virtually everywhere we can. It really helps,” Vice President Bawumia stated.

He reiterated government’s commitment to digitize the economy by ensuring the use of technology and modern system.

Vice President Bawumia also announced the digitization of all transactions in the public sector by June 2020.

He said a pilot exercise had already been completed at the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry ahead of the implementation, which increased revenue mobilization by four folds.

“So if you want a service, you would have to go to one portal so that you can do everything online…When you do that you are eliminating a lot of middle men, of course Goro boys,” he assured.

Source: GNA