Curfew hours renewed for 8 communities in Jaman South

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior has by the Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on eight communities in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.

The communities namely; Drobo, Japekrom, Bibianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basakrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyiekrom are expected to observe the curfew hours from 1800 to 0600 hours effective Thursday, May 30.

A statement issued and signed by the Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the government was continually grateful to the Chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area for their efforts to ensuring peace in the area.

The Minister urged them to continue using established mechanisms for the resolution of all conflicts and disputes.

He emphasized that there was also a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.

The statement added that, any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA