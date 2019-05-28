FDA intercepts unregistered oxytocin injections in Tamale

The Northern Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has intercepted a total of 1,400 ampoules of unregistered oxytocin injections transported illegally to Tamale.

Oxytocin injections are used to prevent post-delivery bleeding, and are to be transported in a cold chain to keep them potent.

Mr Martin Kusi, Northern Regional Director of FDA, who led a team of FDA officials to intercept the items around 23:30 GMT in Tamale on Sunday, told the GNA that an informant alerted him that the unregistered injections were being carried by a passenger on board a Kumasi to Bolgatanga bus.

Mr Kusi said around 23:30 GMT on May 26, the bus arrived in Tamale and the informant again alerted him about the arrival of the bus and the description of the passenger carrying the items, and he including some of his colleagues, went to the bus terminal in Tamale and intercepted the drugs from the passenger.

He said an argument ensued between him and the passenger, and upon sensing danger, the passenger bolted leaving the drugs behind.

Mr Kusi on Monday reported the case to the Northern Regional Police Command for further investigations.

He said the injections were not registered and they came into the country through unapproved routes, adding, the FDA would decide how to dispose of the injections.

He advised the public to go to approved pharmacies to purchase such drugs.

Source: GNA