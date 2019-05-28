EC suspends lost voter ID cards replacement

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a temporary suspension of the replacement of lost voter Identification cards at its District Offices.

A press statement signed by Mrs. Jean Mensa, the Chairperson, said the decision was to allow the Commission to focus on the impending Limited Voter’s Registration Exercise.

The suspension takes effect from Friday, June 7 and ends on Thursday June 27.

The Commission expressed deep regret for any inconvenience this might cause.

The EC begins the limited voter’s registration exercise from Friday, June 7 to 27 at 0700 hours to 1800 hours.

Source: GNA