Government is committed to providing logistics to ensure security – Minister

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior has re-iterated government’s commitment to provide enough logistics for the police to perform its work effectively.

Mr Dery said government was also committed to support the other security agencies including the military in Ghana.

The Minister was speaking at the Detective Training Academy, Accra, at the close of a three-week Crime Scene Management Course for 60 Criminal Investigative Department (CID) personnel of the Ghana Police Service, Military Police and the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

Participants were taken through simulation and report writing, crime scene sketching, evidence collection, impression evidence, fingerprint processing and photography.

Mr Dery said for some years now most police personnel had not been retrained so government was committed to provide all the training needs of the security agencies to enable them to perform their duties with perfection and efficiently.

The Minister advised participants to exhibit the skills that they had acquired, adding that, the old techniques of conducting crime investigation was different from what they had been taught.

“With the new ways of conducting crime investigations you must show professionalism, as we are going to depend on you to maintain the working practice in the field of crime scene,” he stated.

Commissioner of Police (COP) James Oppong Boanuh, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) asked the personnel to help end instant justice by diligently doing their work to win public trust.

“Once they don’t have confidence in the system that we operate, they will resort to instance justice and that tells you the kind of importance you must attach to your job as detectives and of course we cannot talk about investigation without looking at crime scene management,” he noted.

COP Boanuh said, the fight against crime was a shared responsibility therefore there was need to collaborate with other institutions as well as collaborate with sister enforcement agencies in the West Africa sub-region and beyond.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Director General of CID said the programme had boosted their confidence and so they should be poised to tackle all crime scene needs.

Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) encouraged all professional bodies in the justice delivery system, such as judges, lawyers and the police to be abreast with trends in forensic investigation.

Source: GNA