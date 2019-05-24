Buhari to dissolve cabinet on May 28

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari gave the indication on Wednesday that his cabinet would be dissolved on May 28, ahead of the inauguration of a new government next week.

At a valedictory cabinet meeting in Abuja, which Buhari acknowledged as the last for his first term in office, the president directed his ministers to continue working in their offices until next week Tuesday.

He directed all the ministers to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries, as well as submit their handover letters to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the same date.

A new government will be inaugurated on May 29, at the Eagle Square in the country’s capital Abuja. But the inauguration ceremony will be low-key, according to the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, earlier this week.

At the valedictory cabinet meeting on Wednesday, ministers took turns to account for their stewardship and experience working closely with the president.

Most of the serving ministers were appointed in October 2015, almost six months after Buhari took office in May 2015.Buhari won the presidential elections held in February this year, for a second term in office.

Source: GNA