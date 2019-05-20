Savannah will catch up with other regions soon – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday assured the chiefs and people of the Savannah Region of an accelerated pace of development.

He said his administration had put in place measures to address the infrastructural deficits confronting the Region.

The President gave the assurance when he addressed a durbar that was organized by the Overlord of Gonja, the Yagbonwura, Tutumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, at Damongo.

He said to the people of the region, “the future is going to be different,” stressing, “I am coming to address the infrastructural deficits for the people of Gonjaland”.

“Savannah is going to catch up with all the other regions of Ghana, and go forward. This is the assurance I want to give to the Yagbonwura and the people of Savannah,” the President said.

The Savannah Region possesses infrastructural deficits such as water and electricity supply, inadequate educational facilities, amongst others.

President Akufo-Addo, after presenting eight vehicles, comprising three Nissan Patrol SUVs and five pickup vehicles, told the Yagbonwura that relevant civil service staff had already been posted to the Savannah Region, and had started work.

He further reiterated his commitment towards the equitable distribution of infrastructural facilities in all parts of the Savannah Region, explaining that not all of the regional infrastructural projects would be located in Damongo.

The President touched on the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the Voltaian Basin, which was a matter of concern for the Yagbonwura, saying that “the exploration and management of the hydrocarbon resources in the Voltaian basin will be strictly adhered to. We will make sure that it is well managed.”

He further assured the people of Gonjaland that their water issues would be addressed very soon.

“I am anticipating that on Thursday (May 23, 2019), the Memorandum for Approval for the initiation of the Damongo Water Supply project will be before Cabinet. So, this very year, you will see the project beginning. I am going to take a very personal interest in the project”, the President said, to a rapturous response from the gathering.

President Akufo-Addo commended the Overlord of Gonjaland for the establishment of a committee of chiefs to mediate on chieftaincy disputes in the Savannah Region.

The Committee, which is chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the President assured, would have the full support of government.

The President Akufo-Addo later inspected ongoing works on the Yapei Water Extension Project, and addressed a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Yapei.

Source: GNA