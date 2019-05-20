Energy Foundation to train 280 energy advisors

The Energy Foundation in Ghana has launched the Energy Efficiency for Households, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs)to train and certify 280 qualified energy advisors.

The project will introduce the best practices in energy efficiency in 17,000 households, review, and monitor and evaluate 10 per cent of the household beneficiaries.

Launching the project at Koforidua, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister said it would also benefit SMEs who had separate meters and are legally connected to the national grid.

He said the interplay of the demand and supply dynamics in the energy sector had severely affected the country’s economic growth.

Mr Darfour said it was evident that government alone cannot address the challenge because successive governments had made conscious efforts to overcome the challenge in the sector without success.

He commended the efforts made to collaborate with other partners to find more efficient ways of solving the challenge.

Mr Darfour thanked the German government working through the Deutsche Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbet (GIZ) for their support to help deal with the energy efficiency challenge in the country.

He called on the public to embrace the initiative by cooperating and supporting the Efficiency Advisors who will visit them.

Source: GNA