Soldier, policeman, who are on interdiction and civilian remanded for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded interdicted soldier, a policeman and a civilian for allegedly embarking on a robbery spree.

Bernard Tsagli, interdicted military man and Corporal Samuel Asamoah, interdicted policeman, both 40 years as well as Crosby Ofori, 41, dismissed civilian employee had denied conspiring to rob Mr Abubakar and Baba Amori.

They are expected to make their next appearance on May 29.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah told the Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye that the complainant is a driver living at Mallam, a suburb of Accra.

Tsagli is a soldier at the 37 Military Hospital Medical Stores who is on interdiction; Corporal Asamoah was also stationed at Kasoa also on interdiction whilst Ofori is a dismissed civilian employee at the 37 Military Hospital.

He said on April 27, this year, the complainant, who was in charge of a taxi cab with the number GW 7265 was on his usual rounds soliciting for passengers when he was intercepted by some Accra Metropolitan Assembly guards at the Ghana-Nigeria Lorry Station at Asylum Down in Accra.

Chief Inspector Haligah said the three chanced on the scene and pleaded with the guards to release the car so that they hired it to effect an arrest.

Prosecution said they boarded and directed the driver, Mr Abubakar, to drive to Nima, also in Accra, thus, he obliged and drove to the Nima Market, where they saw Baba Amori, one of their victims when they instructed the drive to stop.

He said when the driver stopped; they got down, arrested Amori, handcuffed him and put him in the same taxi and asked the taxi driver to drive them to Burma Camp.

The Prosecution continued that from Burma Camp, they also went to Cantonments, where they collected GH¢2,500.00 from Baba Amori, abandoned him and sped-off to the Independence Square to share the booty.

For fear that the complainant would give them up, they sent him to the back seat and one took over the driving whilst the other pointed a gun at him.

When they got to Gbawe Top located in Accra, they took Mr Abubakar’s Samsung cellular phone valued GH¢1,000.00 and abandoned him and the car.

The taxi driver made a formal complaint to the Gbawe Police and on May 4, the two called him in an attempt to offer him money and also to be using his car for their expeditions, the Prosecution noted.

Chief Inspector Haligah said Mr Abubakar informed police and he feigned interest. They met him and police arrested them.

After investigations, they were charged and put before the Court.

Source: GNA